SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAF-HOLLAND presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.27 ($7.29).

SAF-HOLLAND stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €4.97 ($5.78). 214,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The stock has a market cap of $225.52 million and a P/E ratio of 26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52-week low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of €11.08 ($12.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €4.32 and its 200 day moving average is €6.00.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

