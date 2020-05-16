SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SFQ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC set a €4.70 ($5.47) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.27 ($7.29).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

Shares of SFQ traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €4.97 ($5.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.52 million and a P/E ratio of 26.29. SAF-HOLLAND has a 1-year low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of €11.08 ($12.88).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.