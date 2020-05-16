SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €7.70 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €4.70 ($5.47) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.27 ($7.29).

Shares of SAF-HOLLAND stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching €4.97 ($5.78). 214,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €4.32 and its 200-day moving average is €6.00. SAF-HOLLAND has a one year low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a one year high of €11.08 ($12.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $225.52 million and a PE ratio of 26.29.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

