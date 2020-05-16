SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €7.70 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) received a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.27 ($7.29).

Shares of ETR:SFQ traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching €4.97 ($5.78). 214,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.00. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52 week low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of €11.08 ($12.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $225.52 million and a P/E ratio of 26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

