SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.51. 13,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

