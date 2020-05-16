Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.42.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 843,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,096. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $947,200 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 154.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 92,465 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 102.8% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,963 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.