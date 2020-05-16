Sailpoint Technologies’ (SAIL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAIL. ValuEngine cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 843,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -231.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $947,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.