salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $192.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, Salesforce’s recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.31.

Shares of CRM traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.33. 5,672,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.93. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,748 shares of company stock worth $67,122,008. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

