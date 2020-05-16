salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $192.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, Salesforce’s recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.31.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.33. 5,672,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,339. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.93. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $758,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,229.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.42 per share, for a total transaction of $165,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,828.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,748 shares of company stock valued at $67,122,008. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 27,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.