salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $192.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, Salesforce’s recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

CRM stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.69, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,748 shares of company stock valued at $67,122,008 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

