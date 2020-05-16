Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.67 ($15.90).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of ETR SZG traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €9.25 ($10.76). The company had a trading volume of 581,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.33. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 12 month high of €29.17 ($33.92). The firm has a market cap of $503.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.