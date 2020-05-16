SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for approximately 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.21. The stock had a trading volume of 719,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,321. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.