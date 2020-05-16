Saratoga Investment’s (SAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis restated their buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Aegis currently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 80,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,346. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.36% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $38,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,468.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Cabell Williams III acquired 12,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $157,473.04. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,901 shares of company stock worth $421,934. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

