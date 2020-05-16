Saratoga Investment’s (SAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Aegis currently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAR. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. 80,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.36% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, Director George Cabell Williams III purchased 12,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $157,473.04. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $38,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,468.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,901 shares of company stock valued at $421,934 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

