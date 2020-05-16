Saratoga Investment’s (SAR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Aegis in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. Aegis’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.74. 80,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,346. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%. The business had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 3,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,435 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,468.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Cabell Williams III acquired 12,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $157,473.04. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 31,901 shares of company stock valued at $421,934. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $748,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

