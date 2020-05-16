Saratoga Investment’s (SAR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of SAR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. 80,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Cabell Williams III acquired 12,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $157,473.04. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 740,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,046.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,901 shares of company stock worth $421,934. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

