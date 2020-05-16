Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $192.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.05.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $14.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.25. 2,007,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,409. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.85. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $310,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,145,000 after acquiring an additional 865,342 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,100,000 after purchasing an additional 605,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,343,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,111,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

