Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.05.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $14.20 on Friday, hitting $141.25. 2,007,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average of $112.85. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 902,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,278,000 after purchasing an additional 136,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,905 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $14,157,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

