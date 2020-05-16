SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.10. The company had a trading volume of 591,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.26 and its 200 day moving average is $260.90. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.22 and a fifty-two week high of $317.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,550.81 and a beta of 0.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total value of $19,373,982.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares in the company, valued at $20,814,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,393 shares of company stock worth $77,316,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

