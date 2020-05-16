SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Decreased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. New Street Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

SBAC stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.10. 591,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,094. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $199.22 and a twelve month high of $317.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,550.81 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,393 shares of company stock worth $77,316,696. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

