Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,412,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,020 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $36,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 5,189,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.