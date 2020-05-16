Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,020. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

