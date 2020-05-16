Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €56.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.86 ($70.77).

Shares of G24 stock traded up €1.30 ($1.51) on Thursday, reaching €64.20 ($74.65). 478,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 12-month high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.75.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

