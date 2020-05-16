Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €56.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €63.50 ($73.84) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.50 ($70.35) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.86 ($70.77).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of ETR G24 traded up €1.30 ($1.51) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €64.20 ($74.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a fifty-two week high of €65.75 ($76.45). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.75. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.29.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.