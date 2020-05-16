Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €60.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €60.50 ($70.35) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on G24. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €63.50 ($73.84) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.86 ($70.77).

Scout24 stock traded up €1.30 ($1.51) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €64.20 ($74.65). 478,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.29. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a twelve month high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of €57.50 and a 200-day moving average of €57.75.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

