Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €63.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €63.50 ($73.84) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on G24. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.86 ($70.77).

Scout24 stock traded up €1.30 ($1.51) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €64.20 ($74.65). The stock had a trading volume of 478,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a fifty-two week high of €65.75 ($76.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 86.29.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

