Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €63.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €63.50 ($73.84) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.86 ($70.77).

G24 stock traded up €1.30 ($1.51) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €64.20 ($74.65). 478,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. Scout24 has a one year low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a one year high of €65.75 ($76.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 86.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.75.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

