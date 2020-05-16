Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.86 ($70.77).

Shares of ETR:G24 traded up €1.30 ($1.51) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €64.20 ($74.65). 478,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 52-week high of €65.75 ($76.45). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.75.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

