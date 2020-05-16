Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on G24. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.50 ($73.84) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.86 ($70.77).

G24 stock traded up €1.30 ($1.51) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €64.20 ($74.65). 478,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. Scout24 has a one year low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a one year high of €65.75 ($76.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 86.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.75.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

