Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMICY. Macquarie cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SMICY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 80,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,497. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 0.82. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

