Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Announces Earnings Results

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 141.11%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter.

SQBG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,820,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Sequential Brands Group has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

