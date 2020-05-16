SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

SGSOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut SGS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. SGS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. 41,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,190. SGS has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

