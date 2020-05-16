Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Given New $2.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $2.50 to $2.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shawcor from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Shawcor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shawcor from $2.60 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,622. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

