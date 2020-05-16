Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Cut to $2.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAWLF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from $2.60 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,622. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.