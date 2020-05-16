Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded up $22.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $568.38. The company had a trading volume of 886,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $497.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.92. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.