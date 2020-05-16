Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.00 ($84.88).

ETR:SAE traded up €3.10 ($3.60) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €87.70 ($101.98). 140,719 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 1 year high of €92.70 ($107.79).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

