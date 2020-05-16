SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,637. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,128,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at $29,372,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $1,130,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $5,171,797. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

