SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

S92 traded down €1.44 ($1.67) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €24.64 ($28.65). 191,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.10. The company has a market cap of $855.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.96. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of €17.84 ($20.74) and a one year high of €40.00 ($46.51).

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.