Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of SNN traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3,161.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.