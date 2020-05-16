Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3,161.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

