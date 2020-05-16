Societe Generale Upgrades Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) to “Buy”

Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena SME in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena SME in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Aena SME stock remained flat at $$110.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 836. Aena SME has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.21.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

