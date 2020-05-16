Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $721.55

Shares of Sopheon Plc (LON:SPE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $721.55 and traded as high as $725.55. Sopheon shares last traded at $700.00, with a volume of 20,018 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Sopheon in a report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 638.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 720.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 million and a P/E ratio of 35.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Sopheon’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Sopheon (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

