Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Lowered to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

SPXSF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.90. 154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $121.55.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

