Sprott Inc. (SII) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

SII traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of $867.35 million and a PE ratio of 104.71.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$14.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sprott from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

