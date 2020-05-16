Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stabilus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.67 ($51.94).

Shares of ETR:STM traded up €0.80 ($0.93) on Friday, hitting €39.76 ($46.23). 22,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €28.62 ($33.28) and a 12 month high of €64.55 ($75.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $982.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

