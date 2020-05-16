Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Stagecoach Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stagecoach Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $688.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.