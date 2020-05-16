Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Stagecoach Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stagecoach Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $688.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

