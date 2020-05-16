Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.89

Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SGR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as low as $2.51. Star Entertainment Group shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 5,395,960 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.88.

In other Star Entertainment Group news, insider John O’Neill bought 33,800 shares of Star Entertainment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.07 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,966.00 ($49,621.28). Also, insider Gerard Bradley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.34 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,055.00 ($24,861.70). Insiders acquired 113,800 shares of company stock valued at $306,991 over the last three months.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited, an integrated resort company, provides gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney casino, which includes hotels, apartment complex, restaurants, and bars; The Star Gold Coast casino, which consists of hotel, theatre, restaurants, and bars; and Treasury casino in Brisbane that comprises hotel, restaurants, and bars.

