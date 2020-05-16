Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Director Purchases $51,670.50 in Stock

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Director Daniel P. Donovan acquired 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $51,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SGU opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $330.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.35. Star Group LP has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $543.06 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGU. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its stake in Star Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,514,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after buying an additional 577,839 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Star Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Star Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp lifted its stake in Star Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 726,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 83,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Star Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

