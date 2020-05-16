Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,426,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

