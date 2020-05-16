Stifel Firstegy Upgrades Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) to “Buy”

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEY. National Bank Financial raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.15 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.97.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.33. 561,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,861. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.69. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The stock has a market cap of $382.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.1512658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

